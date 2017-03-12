The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard watch for southern Fairfield County, New York City, Long Island, southern Westchester, Middlesex and New London counties. A blizzard watch means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibility, which can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very dangerous.

The storm is expected to start late Monday night through Tuesday evening and snow accumulations could be from 12 to 18 inches. Damaging wind gusts are possible which could lead to power outages. The gusts could be up to 40 to 50 miles per hour, and up to 60 miles per hour in southeastern Connecticut. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20’s.

The full forecast for the next few days is below:

Sunday

A chance of flurries after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 30. Wind chill values between 5 and 15. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph.

Sunday night Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Northwest wind 7 to 15 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday night Snow likely, mainly after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 21. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tuesday Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 30. Windy, with a north wind 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 10 to 16 inches possible.

Tuesday night Snow likely before midnight, then scattered snow showers after midnight. The snow could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 50%.