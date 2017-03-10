Obituary: Anna (Harrison) Wilson, 96, of Stratford

Anna (Harrison) Wilson, 96, of Stratford, worked for Walgreens, wife of the late Willie Wilson, died March 6, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Born Dec. 17, 1920, in Wilmington, N.C., to the late William and Fannie (Frost) Harrison.

Survivors include two sons, William C. Wilson and his wife, Susan of Stratford and David E. Wilson and his wife, Linda of Southbury, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by two brothers, Lewis and William H. Harrison and three sisters, Fannie Pearl Hicks, Sadie J. Hart and Hazel Duncan.

Services: Monday, March 13, 11 a.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Sunday, 2-5 p.m., funeral home.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The First Congregational Church of Stratford, 2301 Main St., Stratford, CT 06615.