Obituary: Helen J. Calzati, 92, of Stratford

Helen J. Calzati, 92, of Stratford, wife of the late Peter Michael Calzati Sr., died March 8, in Connecticut Hospice, Branford.

Born in Bridgeport to the late Michael and Susan (Philesko) Kepchar.

Survivors include daughters, Donna Calzati Jersey of Milford, and Sandra Calzati Shokite of Milford, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a niece.

Also predeceased by two sons, Thomas Calzati, Peter M. Calzati Jr., two brothers and two sisters, Mary Homick and Ann Miranti.

Services: Monday, March 13, 10:30 a.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, and at 11:30 a.m., in the Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist, Bridgeport. Entombment will be in St. John’s Cemetery Stratford. Calling hours: Sunday, 2-5 p.m. Panachida services at 3 p.m.

Memorial contributions: Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist, Bridgeport.