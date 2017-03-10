Stratford Star

Obituary: Catherine (Kitty) Bevz Desrosiers, 78, of Stratford

Catherine (Kitty) Bevz Desrosiers, 78, of Stratford, wife of the late Rodney Desrosiers Sr., died March 8, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport to the late Michael and Mary Bevz.

Survivors include two children, Rodney Desrosiers Jr. (Martha Klimas) of Shelton and Karen Desrosiers (John Abed) of Oxford, sister, Natalie (Art) Sorensen, brother, Michael (Anna) Bevz, four grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by sister, Martha Campbell.

Services: Monday, March 13, at 10 a.m., at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White  Plains Road, Trumbull. Calling hours: Sunday, 2-6 p.m.

