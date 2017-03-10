Bulk waste pickup program begins

Residents must make an appointment to have their bulk items picked up prior to placing those items curbside. Appointments may be made starting April 10, by calling the Stratford Department of Public Works at 203-385-4080, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Each household is allowed one appointment per year for the collection period of April 24-Sept. 27, 2017.

If all appointment slots have been filled prior to the last date of pickup, appointments will no longer be accepted.

Residents must place all bulk items curbside in an organized fashion by 7 a.m. on the scheduled date of appointment. No items are to be placed curbside prior to three days before scheduled pickup date.

Acceptable bulk collection items

Furniture, mattresses/box springs, carpeting, fencing/decking (4’ max)

Appliances — (remove doors from refrigerators and freezers)

Large metal items (8’ max). All metal items must be separated from other materials.

Unacceptable items

Household garbage/trash (small items that would normally fit into your weekly trash), Cardboard, brush, leaves or branches

Hazardous materials or paint, recyclable materials, tires, stumps, vehicles, oil tanks, demolition materials (asphalt shingles, sheetrock, concrete, tile, brick or any other masonry debris)

Nothing in a bag, barrel or box will be picked up.

The above items will not be collected. Residents will be responsible for removing any unacceptable items from curbside and may be subject to fines imposed by the Health Department for failure to comply.

As an alternative to bulk waste pickup, Town residents may bring items to the Town Transfer Station on Watson Boulevard Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and on Saturdays, from 8-noon.