Obituary: Fredric H. Gaiser, 77

Fredric H. Gaiser, 77, security guard, formerly of Stratford, class of ’57 Louisville Male High School, died March 4, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Born in Bridgeport, March 25, 1939 to Harry Alfred Gaiser and Capitola Augusta White Gaiser.

Survived by children, Christina Suzanne Gaiser, Peter Anthony Gaiser, Julianna Gaiser, Carolina Louisa Holt, Christianne Nicole Mullins, Heidi Lorelee Phelps, Katrina Nicholette Cox, Luicina Antoinette Gaiser, Thomasina Gaiser, Timothy John Gaiser, Christianne Nichol Wadsworth, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Graveside service: March 18, 11 a.m., Rest Haven Memorial Park, Louisville, Kentucky.