Stratford Library celebrates American Indian Music

The Stratford Library will present “An Introduction to American Indian Music” with author/percussionist Craig Harris on Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m. The free event is a multimedia and participatory adult program.

Driven by a passion for music, Craig Harris, author of The New Folk Music, The Band: Pioneers of Americana Music, and Heartbeat, Warble, and the Electric Powwow: American Indian Music, has covered the roots music scene for newspapers, magazines and music-oriented websites for more than four decades. A skilled hand drummer, he’s appeared in concert and/or on recordings with Rod MacDonald and C.J. Chenier & His Red Hot Louisiana Zydeco Band and currently is a member of the Standing Bear Jam Band and the Gaea Star Band.

Possessing a master’s in education, Harris taught music in public and charter schools for a quarter of a century before launching his multicultural, participatory programs. Copies of his latest book will be available for purchase after the performance.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. General seating. The concert is made possible by the Claudia McCoach Memorial Fund.

For more information call the library at 203-385-4162 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.