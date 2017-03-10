Stratford Star

Stratford Library celebrates American Indian Music

Author/percussionist Craig Harris to perform March 26

By Stratford Star on March 10, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

Craig Harris

Craig Harris

The Stratford Library will present “An Introduction to American Indian Music” with author/percussionist Craig Harris on Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m. The free event is a multimedia and participatory adult program.

Driven by a passion for music, Craig Harris, author of  The New Folk Music, The Band: Pioneers of Americana Music, and Heartbeat, Warble, and the Electric Powwow: American Indian Music, has covered the roots music scene for newspapers, magazines and music-oriented websites for more than four decades. A skilled hand drummer, he’s appeared in concert and/or on recordings with Rod MacDonald and C.J. Chenier & His Red Hot Louisiana Zydeco Band and currently is a member of the Standing Bear Jam Band and the Gaea Star Band.

Possessing a master’s in education, Harris taught music in public and charter schools for a quarter of a century before launching his multicultural, participatory programs. Copies of his latest book will be available for purchase after the performance.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. General seating. The concert is made possible by the Claudia McCoach Memorial Fund.

For more information call the library at 203-385-4162 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.

Related posts:

  1. Stratford Library offers programs for youth and adults
  2. Stratford Library programs for youth and adults
  3. Stratford Library holds programs for youth and adults
  4. Stratford Library holds leafcutter ants talk

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Stratford Library programs for youth and adults Next Post The Conscious Cook: In praise of spring
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress