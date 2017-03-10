Playing for Paws fund-raiser, cat adoption event, cat project meeting

Playing for Paws fund-raiser

Fourth annual Playing for Paws animal rescue fund-raiser will be held on Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m., at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon Street, Stratford. Proceeds will support five local animal rescue organizations: Animals In Distress, Brazilian Pet Lovers (Monica Capozziello’s group), Thank Dog Rescue and The Stratford Cat Project. The 50/50 raffle will be donated to Trumbull Animal Group. Tickets, at $45, include entrance into the event and a full buffet dinner. Doors open at 6:30. There also will be a cash bar, raffle table and live music by Acoustic Madness and Mia & the Riff. Event is for ages 12 and up only. For tickets, visit playingforpaws2017.eventbrite.com. For more information, email [email protected]

Cat adoption event

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive on Saturday, March 18, 11-3, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center, at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane. SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].

Cat project meeting

The Stratford Cat Project will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 28, 7 p.m., Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street; [email protected].