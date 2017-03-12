Girl Scouts celebrate 105th anniversary

Girl Scouts is 105 years old this year. During the week of March 12 through the 18, Girl Scouts of Connecticut will join Girl Scouts around the country in celebrating Girl Scout Week and the 105th anniversary of Girl Scouting.

Since 1912, Girl Scouting has inspired millions of girls and women to carry courage, confidence, and character into their everyday lives. Today, more than 32,000 girls in Connecticut are discovering their path to leadership through Girl Scouting.

As part of this year’s celebration, Girl Scouts — past and present — are encouraged to wear pearls in recognition of Juliette Gordon Low, the founder of Girl Scouts who sold her extremely valuable necklace of rare and matched pearls to fund the early days of Girl Scouting.

“Girl Scout Week is a wonderful opportunity to come together and reflect on how much we have accomplished for girls and women over 105 years,” said Mary Barneby, CEO of Girl Scouts of Connecticut. “While our mission is the same, we continue to evolve and develop our programming to meet the needs of today’s girls. Girl Scouts are true go-getters, innovators, risk-takers, and leaders, and our job is to prepare girls for their future and encourage them to thrive and succeed — here’s to continuing to do so for many years to come!”

