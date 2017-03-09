Stratford Star

Stratford Sister Cities Chorus presents Spring Beckons concert

By Stratford Star on March 9, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

Pianist Michael Camporiale will be a featured soloist on Sunday, March 12 when the Stratford Sister Cities Chorus presents Spring Beckons, a program of choral selections, at 3 p.m. at the Stratford Library.

In addition to Camporiale, Simon Fleger, Laura Bashar and the Uncalled Four Barbershop Quartet will round out the program. The chorus is under the direction of Jeff Leinen.

The concert is free; voluntary monetary donations will be accepted on behalf of the Sterling House Community Center.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Seating in the Lovell Room is limited. 

