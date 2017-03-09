It was an accomplishment in itself for the Bunnell-Stratford co-op boys swim team to have almost all of its team members qualify for the South-West Conference championships.

Although Bunnell has only 12 swimmers on the roster, some of them are new to the sport.

Outnumbered by two to three times the number of participants by pretty much every other team in the conference, and having to forfeit events in each meet, the squad focuses on individual accomplishments and having 10 members of the team qualify for the postseason is something that makes the Bulldogs proud.

“The majority of our team was represented and I think that’s a huge testament to the dedication and hard work our team has put in throughout the year,” coach Rachel Sopko said.

The locals had some fine performances in the meet to place ninth with 69 points.

Perennial powerhouse Pomperaug of Southbury won with 586. After the diving competition on March 1, the swimming events were held at Masuk High in Monroe two days later.

The 200 yard medley relay team of Scott Detuzzi, Andres Vanegas, Miguel Vanegas and Dan Duque placed seventh in a time of 1:52.58.

Detuzzi was 15th in the 200 free, making his final touch in 2:00.91.

The 200 free relay contingent of Duque, Miguel Vanegas, Andres Vanegas and Detuzzi was eighth in 1:39.77.

Detuzzi was 14th in the 100 backstroke race, finishing in 1:04.16.

Andres Vanegas finished 13th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:10.65.

Brandon Russell, Juan Alvarez, Chris Truedson and Jose Vasquez also represented the Bulldogs in the conference championships.

Two swimmers who practice and compete alongside the Stratford swimmers, but represent Notre Dame-Fairfield, Christian Robles and Joe Robles, also competed at the SWC meet.

“The leadership of captains Andres, Scott and Joe has been instrumental in the boys coming as far as they have,” Sopko said.

“It feels really good to be here knowing I tried really hard and pushed my team really hard,” Bunnell-Stratford captain Vanegas Andres added.

The Bulldogs won the conference’s Sportsmanship Award, something Sopko says is due in large part to the efforts of Detuzzi encouraging his teammates to support each other and opposing swimmers.