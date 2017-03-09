The Tavern Rock is a landmark for many residents in Stratford. The land where it rests, near the corner of Tavern Rock and Huntington roads, is largely untouched, with trees and open space in abundance.

Some neighbors would prefer to keep it that way. And the Town Council will have to decide if the town-owned land will be sold to a neighboring farmer or to a development company for new homes.

Attorneys for both VG Development LLC and farmer Tom Dugas appeared before the Town Council at a special meeting on Feb. 27 to state their cases.

VG Development LLC has eyes on buying the 1.6-acre parcel in order to build three to four single-family homes. Attorney Barry Knott, who represents VG Development, said his client is bidding to purchase the land for about $70,000. The Town Council voted in June 2015 that the property could be sold, but it was limited for single-family buildings. Knott believes that the town’s resolution from 2015 indicates that the town wanted to sell the property to his client.

“Everybody is entitled to their opinion. People don’t like to see changes in their back yard. It’s the typical response we see at regular meetings,” said Knott, who has represented several developers. “I don’t believe there’s any historical significance to the property.”

However, some neighbors say the Tavern Rock is part of the town’s history and should remain undeveloped.

Lora Harrigan has collected signatures from concerned residents who are opposed to the property’s development. Harrigan said the Tavern Rock pointed the way to an old tavern and was a marker for travelers, letting them know that they were three miles from civilization.

Harrigan said she’s collected nearly 250 signatures on a petition, which would demand that the town sell the property to someone who will not disturb the property or the Tavern Rock.

“If you go up there, you’ll find Indian arrowheads up there. The town has a lot of triangular pieces. This developer picked the wrong one,” Harrigan said. “To hang on to this land is very important.”

Harrigan wants the land to be sold to Dugas, who operates one of the last two active farms in town. Dugas’s farm is adjacent to the Tavern Rock property. The 86-year-old has run the family farm since he was a child.

Dugas is offering the town $200,000 to buy the land, which he says he will leave untouched. Dugas said he will also amend the deed so that the land is undisturbed.

“Well, the property is a nice piece of property the way it is,” Dugas said. “We’ve got enough asphalt in Stratford.”

Dugas’s attorney, Kurt Ahlberg, believes the Town Council’s 2015 resolution was an intention to sell the property, but not to any particular buyer, giving Dugas the right to make an offer on the land. Ahlberg said Dugas also wanted to buy a small sliver of land just north of the parcel, which he said the town has indicated has already been sold.

“They never approved the sale of the big piece,” Ahlberg said Tuesday. “They voted to put it on the market, but not the sale.”

Bruce Jackson, an attorney working for the town, said Tuesday that he’s looking at old minutes and agendas from the Planning Commission and the Town Council to determine what the town’s intentions were.

Town Attorney Christopher Hodgson said the town could sell the property to either Dugas or VG Development or put it out for bid.

As for the historical significance of the rock, that’s in question. Carol Lovell, curator for the Stratford Historical Society, said she cannot find anything in history books about the Tavern Rock or it leading to any tavern.

“There is some speculation that there was a tavern there. I can’t say specifically where,” she said. “There’s nothing in writing I’m able to find in the Historical Society about the Tavern Rock.”

Lovell said the rock is not even mentioned in W. Howard Wilcoxson’s “The History of Stratford,” which was first published in 1939 in time for Stratford’s 300th anniversary.

“There’s a map [of the property] we have with only trees,” Lovell said.