The St. Mark boys junior varsity basketball team has qualified for the New England CYO championship.

The tournament will begin March 31 and run through April 2 at the Cardinal Shehan Center.

Team members (front row) are: Mason Deak, Daniel Adzima, John Pastorok, Alex Vitiello, Anthony Murray and Anthony Baroni; (second row) Michael Trovarelli, Casey Rossomando, Charlie Threshie, Tommy DeBernardo, Julian Marottolo, Trevor Perley and Sam Beers. Missing from photo is head coach John Baroni and assistant coach Chris Perley.