Woman charged with defrauding United Illuminating of $4,800

A Stratford woman accused of using fake identities to defraud United Illuminating out of more than $4,800 in services is facing three charges following her recent arrest.

Kimberly Lawton, 43, was arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with third-degree larceny, third-degree identity theft and criminal impersonation.

Police said Lawton allegedly used fake identities and Social Security numbers to obtain services from the utility company and did not pay the fees for the services. An investigation into Lawton began last October.

According to state court records, Lawton is scheduled to return to Bridgeport Superior Court on March 28.