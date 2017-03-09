Herstory must be told

One hundred years ago, American suffragists stood at the threshold of passage of the 19th Amendment. Supporters had worked for the previous 70 years to educate the public about the validity of women’s suffrage.

The suffrage movement began in 1848, when the first women’s rights convention was held in Seneca Falls, N.Y. Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and other activists led the suffragists in circulating petitions and lobbying Congress to enfranchise women.

These efforts led to the Susan B. Anthony Amendment, enfranchising women, in 1920. It became the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, the single largest extension of democratic voting rights in the nation’s history. Its passage was achieved peacefully, through democratic processes.

Years later, the first steps toward passage of a women’s history month celebration came when President Carter issued the first presidential proclamation declaring the Week of March 8, 1980, as National Women’s History Week. That same year, U.S. Rep. Barbara Mikulski, who at the time was in the House of Representatives, and Sen. Orrin Hatch co-sponsored a congressional resolution for National Women’s History Week 1981.

Their co-sponsorship demonstrated wide-ranging political support for recognizing, honoring, and celebrating the achievements of American women.

Within a few years, thousands of schools and communities were celebrating National Women’s History Week, supported and encouraged by resolutions from governors, city councils, school boards, and the U.S. Congress.

Yearly, the National Women’s History Project spearheaded a national effort that included thousands of individuals and hundreds of educational and women’s organizations.

By 1986, 14 states had declared March as Women’s History Month. The momentum was used as the rationale to lobby Congress to declare the entire month of March 1987 as National Women’s History Month.

In 1987, Congress declared March as National Women’s History Month in perpetuity. A special presidential proclamation is issued every year to honor the achievements of American women.

As the nation approaches the centennial anniversary of securing a woman’s right to vote, no woman has to date occupied the White House as the leader of the free world. And although women hold 25% of the nation’s state legislature seats, they constitute only 19% of U.S. House seats and 21% of U.S. Senate seats.

It seems only a matter of time before a woman breaks through and wins the U.S. presidency. It would be a tribute to the courage of the suffragists and the generations who followed. It would also require a highly qualified and willing candidate who welcomes voters into a tent that’s big enough to reunite a deeply divided nation.