LETTER: Intersection hell at Hawley Lane Road

By Stratford Star on March 9, 2017 in Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

I wish to comment on the recent turn of events concerning the sale of more open land at Hawley Lane Road and Huntington Road.

This town has become an extension of Bridgeport in both appearance and attitude. Where I now see Bridgeport coming back from its decline, The Town Of Stratford has stepped up to take its place.

We do not need another housing project or business proposal that destroys the beauty and integrity of what was a beautiful historic site. If more of our citizens became involved in preservation rather than desecration of our town we would all greatly benefit.

Gail Liscio

