LETTER: Hawley Lane development votes coming

To the Editor:

UPDATE: As you may have heard, the Planning Commission tabled the “text amendment” regarding the residential development planned for the property directly behind Big Y on Feb. 21. As a result, the item was deferred from the Zoning Commission agenda on Feb. 28 to March 28.

This property is already zoned for commercial development. The developers are requesting a recommendation to allow “residential housing” within the office park’s current Zoning regulations. The next meeting where Planning commissioners can vote and offer recommendations is on March 21 at 7 p.m.

Recommendations then come before the Zoning commission on Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. There is a public forum planned. Any resident who supports or opposes the text amendment can speak at this meeting. If you cannot attend either meeting and would like to enter your comments into the public record, please email them to [email protected] with your name and address included. He will forward them to commissioners.

If passed, the developers would like to build high-rise apartment homes on the property. There is no affordable housing included in the plans at this time.

Tina Manus

Tenth District Town Councilman

