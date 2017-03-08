Stratford woman charged with stealing train parking funds

A Stratford woman was arrested on a warrant March 5 for allegedly stealing money from the Milford Transit District, where she worked collecting money for train station parking.

Melissa Drinkwater, 33, of Stonybrook Road, Stratford, was charged with larceny in the third degree.

She is accused of taking approximately $4,500 from Milford Transit while working as an employee collecting funds from people who purchase parking passes at the train station, police said.

Drinkwater is accused of taking the cash between November and December 2016.

She was released from police custody on her promise to appear in court March 28.