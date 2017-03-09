Online ‘giving day’ March 9 will support nonprofits

Promoted as a means to “give where you live,” Fairfield County’s Giving Day is Thursday, March 9. It will be an opportunity for people to financially support nonprofit organizations that benefit Stratford in a 24-hour online fund-raising competition.

Last year, more than 11,000 people donated $1.2 million to 410 nonprofits.

Participating organizations are:

Access Independence

Coastal Arts Guild of CT

CT Parrot Rescue

Girls Lead

Heart 4 Hearts

Nutmeg Spay/Neuter Clinic

Sterling House Community Center

Stratford Animal Rescue Society

Stratford Library Association

Stratford Police Activities League

Vicki Soto Memorial Fund

To count as part of the Giving Day, event donations must be made on the host website — FCGives.org — on March 9 between midnight and 11:59:59 p.m. EST. The minimum donation is $10; there is no maximum donation.

In addition to money raised through individual donations, participating organizations may win more than $100,000 in prizes. This includes $20,000 for most unique donors and $15,000 for most money raised.

Fairfield County’s Giving Day is presented by Fairfield County’s Community Foundation. Details are available at fcgives.org.

Donors may check on how their favorite charity is doing by visiting the leaderboard at fcgives.org.