Proposed Board of Ed budget not responsible

To the Editor:

After six weeks of attending meetings and reading budget reports, it’s clear the numbers just don’t add up. Answers to legitimate questions aren’t credible or believable. Further, with last year’s historic tax increase and a mill rate pushing 40, we cannot continue to do business this way. Here’s what’s more troubling:

No accountability and oversight. Common sense dictates that the budget numbers be sensible, justified, defendable and add up to support the desired results. All of the data brought to light these past few weeks have come from citizens, not BOE and finance committee members charged with oversight. Where are the metrics and cost/benefit analysis for each program showing that taxpayer money is spent wisely and have a positive impact in the classroom? How is this year’s 7% budget increase being spent to ensure it’s going to “must-have” programs?

Is this budget responsible? We must differentiate “must-haves” from “nice-to-haves”. At least 80% of the budget should be identifiable as directed services to the classroom and children. If not drop it. Last week, the BOE Republicans proposed a revised budget number of $109 million, which still pushes the mill rate past 40. That’s another $150 on average in more taxes. Why can’t they cut more? They got $7 million more last year. Yes, there are contractual mandates, but are non-salary increases really needed?

Stop shooting the messengers. Citizens raising spending issues in email and online are not the enemy. We are using methods of communication open to us to question another budget increase. Worse is that too much information is hidden or slow to be made public.

Board of Ed elected and appointed officials act as if they have something to hide or that our requests for information are a huge inconvenience. Please stop being defensive and answer these questions. A rapidly growing number of taxpayers are fed up with the “business-as-usual” approach to fund our government through endless tax increases. It’s our money the BOE is spending, not theirs. It would be a positive sign if these budgets reflected a greater appreciation of that fact.