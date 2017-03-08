Stratford Star

By Stratford Star on March 8, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Stratford High boys basketball team came close to earning another game with Bunnell High in the Class L state tournament.

Coach Tim Swaller’s Red Devils outscored host Ledyard High 16-9 in the final quarter, but couldn’t come all the way back in losing their first round state game 51-48 to the fifth-seeded Colonels on Tuesday.

Instead, the Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I champs will take on the visiting 12th seeded Bulldogs on Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m.

T.J. Green scored 12 points to lead 28th-seeded Stratford, which finished 8-14.

Naje Mitchell made two 3-pointers to spark the comeback in the fourth quarter.

Ledyard (20-3) led 26-21 at the half and 42-32 after three periods.

