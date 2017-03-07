Bunnell High did a good job getting out in transition in the second half when the Bulldogs turned back East Lyme, 63-54, in a Class L state tournament first-round game on Tuesday night.

Coach Pat Yerina’s 12th-seeded Bulldogs will go on the road Thursday to play fifth-seeded Ledyard High (17-3) at 7 p.m. The Colonels defeated Stratford High, 51-48, in their opener.

“We like to keep it under fifty (point allowed),” Yerina said of his Bulldogs (17-7). “We made mistakes more on turnovers on offense than we did on defense. Now we’re going to go up to Ledyard and be ready to go.”

Zhyaire Fernandes scored 24 points, with six of his baskets coming off fast-break opportunities.

“Zhyaire did a great job rebounding, getting out in transition,” said Yerina of his 6-foot senior guard who had nine points in the final period, when Bunnell held off the 21st-seeded Vikings (11-10).

Brett Bogdwicz tallied 14 points, seven in the third quarter as the locals extended a 26-20 halftime lead to 47-37.

“Brett stopped a real good guard, (Dev) Ostrowsky for them,” his coach said. “Brett was absolutely the best I’ve seen defensively in a long time, that kid could play.”

Kwan Geer had 14 points, to go with nine points.

Maximus Edwards had a handful of points and 11 rebounds.

East Lyme took a 13-11 lead after one quarter, which was filled by missed layups by the visitors and too many turnovers for the Bulldogs. Ostrowski scored seven of his 17 points in the frame

For Bunnell, Geer had two hoops including a slam dunk on an offensive rebound and pulled down four boards. Josh Vasquez had a basket and assisted on a Fernandes’ 3-pointer

Fernandes scored five points and two assists in the second period, finding Edwards (breakaway) and Bogdwicz (three-pointer) for baskets.

The Vikings scored on three straight possessions to begin the second half to take a 28-27 lead.

Edwards scored inside, Vasquez found Fernandes on a run-out, and Bogdwicz came around a Geer screen to locate Fernandes for a three and a 33-27 advantage.

Bogdwicz scored seven points in the final 3:30 of the frame, including a 4-for-4 performance from the foul line.

Luke Leonard finished with 13 points for East Lyme.