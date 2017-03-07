A proposed Stratford Public Schools budget for next year is in place.

Now the Board of Education will try to convince town officials to keep as much of it in place as possible.

School board members voted 6-0 on Tuesday to pass a $110,497,927 proposed spending plan for the 2017-18 school year. The proposal is about 3.4% more than the current $106.7 million budget. Board member Theresa Sheehy was not at Tuesday’s special meeting.

Board of Ed members found some middle ground between the $111.4 million proposal offered by the finance committee last week and a $109.2 million plan suggested by the board’s Republican members.

School Board Chairman Jim Feehan said the district was “trying to find an area where the budget doesn’t grow, but doesn’t regress the school district.”

Superintendent Janet Robinson had proposed a $111.9 million spending plan.

“Last year, the Town Council and the Mayor’s office gave us a good increase and we wanted to make sure we didn’t go backwards and at the same time, get spendthrift,” Feehan said, crediting Republicans and Democrats for finding a common ground budget.

“It shows bipartisan support for our school system,” Feehan said.

The proposal was increased by $50,000, pulling from contingency funding to help pay for a school psychologist and a school counselor.

The final proposal does not account for the $576,000 in tuition that Stratford is expected to be charged by the City of Bridgeport to cover tuition for Stratford students attending a pair of Bridgeport magnet schools. Stratford and other suburban school districts are planning to challenge the tuition charges in court. Stratford has already banned the magnet schools from its campuses and will not provide transportation for Stratford-based magnet school students.

“We are not gonna pay that bill. No way. Unless we’re ordered by the state,” Feehan said. “Right now, there’s no mechanism to order us to pay.”

Feehan said residents angry with increases should argue with the state for not giving Stratford adequate education cost grant dollars and pushing unfunded mandates on the district.

While Feehan says the proposed budget is “a good compromise,” he does not know if the Town Council will accept it as is.

Mayor John Harkins will get the proposed Board of Ed budget. He is expected to present his proposed townwide 2017-18 budget on Monday.