Stratford students earn academic achievements

By Stratford Star on March 7, 2017

Named to fall dean’s list

Rochester Institute of Technology: Kyle Fasanella, game design and development; Nathan Glick, game design and development.

Southern Connecticut State University: Michael McClean, School of Education; Joseph McClean, undeclared.

St. Lawrence University: Audrey R. Law, class of 2019, biology; attended Frank S Bunnell High School.

 

Research project abroad

Ryan Conlan, class of 2018, majoring in biomedical engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), was a member of a student team that recently completed a hands-on research project in Australia. The project was titled, Sparking Change: Illuminating the Path to All-Electric Homes. In their project outline, the students wrote, “The goal of our project was to promote homeowner transition to an environmentally sustainable, all-electric home.”

