Stratford Star

Proposed budget on table Tuesday for Board of Ed

By Melvin Mason on March 7, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Stratford Board of Education may finally pass a proposed 2017-18 budget when it meets at a special meeting on Tuesday evening.

The special meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Board of Ed headquarters at 1000 East Broadway. Discussion and possible passage of a proposed spending plan is the only item on the agenda.

A vote on a budget proposal of $109.2 million was tabled on Feb. 27 after Board of Ed Vice Chairman Len Petruccelli complained that the board’s Democrats had not seen the proposal and how it differed from the finance committee’s $111.4 million spending recommendation. Board Chairman James Feehan said the lower number was the Republican caucus’s answer to residents concerned about increased taxes.

Stay with The Stratford Star for coverage of tonight’s meeting. Follow our Twitter feed @StratfordStar for updates. 

Related posts:

  1. Festival! features Shakespeare, jazz and yoga
  2. Searching for a new home
  3. WPCA petitioners: 6,000 signatures collected
  4. Trefz Corp. to fight Exit 33 proposal

Previous Post Baldwin Center senior calendar: March 10-16 Next Post U.S. Coast Guard offers boating safety courses
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress