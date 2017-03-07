The Stratford Board of Education may finally pass a proposed 2017-18 budget when it meets at a special meeting on Tuesday evening.

The special meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Board of Ed headquarters at 1000 East Broadway. Discussion and possible passage of a proposed spending plan is the only item on the agenda.

A vote on a budget proposal of $109.2 million was tabled on Feb. 27 after Board of Ed Vice Chairman Len Petruccelli complained that the board’s Democrats had not seen the proposal and how it differed from the finance committee’s $111.4 million spending recommendation. Board Chairman James Feehan said the lower number was the Republican caucus’s answer to residents concerned about increased taxes.

