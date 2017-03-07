Festival of staged readings to benefit Sterling House food pantry

SquareWrights Playwright Group will present Quickies in the Stacks: All About Food, six original short one-act plays, on Saturday, March 25, at 2 p.m., at the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street. The staged reading festival will take place in the Lovell Room.

The program is being presented to benefit Sterling House Community Center’s food pantry. Admission to the play festival is a donation of a nonperishable food (canned, boxed or jarred), pet food or a monetary gift of one’s choice. All donations will go directly to the food pantry.

The festival features short plays inspired by the theme of food. The plays include five by Stratford Playwrights: Pop’s Sandwich, by Beatriz Allen; All You Can Eat, by Steven Otfinoski; Sharing, by Jack Rushen; Feeding the Love, by Mark Lambeck; and Twenty Twenty, by Orna Rawls. The sixth play, It’s a Mystery is by Kate Gill of Guilford.

Festival directors are Tom Rushen of Stratford, Robert Watts of Milford, Rachel Babcock of Branford, Louis Pietig of Westport and Vickie Blake of Clinton. Actors include Stratford residents Nadine Willig and Dena Lagonigro; Dave Sheehan and Richard Warren of Milford; Leigh Katz and Cindy Hartog of Westport; Sam Mink of Norwalk; David Victor of Fairfield; David Tate of Stamford; Gregoire Mouning of North Haven; Joan Barere of West Hartford; and Fredda Takacs of Trumbull.

While reservations are not required, space is limited. The show includes some adult language. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

Since its inception in 2004, the Stratford-based SquareWrights Playwright Group has had more than 80 productions and staged readings including short-play festivals, the 24-hour Fast Forward Theatre Festival and fundraisers for Katrina and Tsunami victims, the Stratford Library and the historical Perry House. The group has been represented multiple times at the Stratford Summer Arts Festival on the grounds of the Shakespeare Theatre. In addition, they’ve collaborated with the Stratford Arts Commission, The Temple Players, the Stratford Arts Guild, Eastbound Theatre of Milford, Two Roads Brewery and Bridgeport’s Playhouse on the Green.