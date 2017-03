Bunnell High School will host its annual SWC/CIAC Unified Sports Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 9, from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Unified Sports is a branch of Special Olympics that partners regular athletes (partners) with Special Olympics athletes in team sports such as basketball and soccer.

The event at Bunnell regularly attracts high schools from the Greater Bridgeport and Greater New Haven areas.

The event is open to the public and admission is free.