Rumours closes after Sunday morning fire

By Melvin Mason on March 6, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 1 Comments

Stratford firefighters battle a fire on Sunday morning at Rumours Cafe on Barnum Avenue. — Contributed photo

A well-known gentlemen’s club will be closed for a while after a fire broke out in the building’s roof.

Firefighters responded to Rumours Cafe on Barnum Avenue at about 8:20 a.m Sunday after hearing reports of fire in the club’s ceiling. Lampart said the fire was caused by a HVAC power supply cable that failed. The cable was located in a space between the roof and the ceiling. Lampart said there was “a good amount of damage” on the roof.

Firefighters were called on Saturday night to check on an issue at Rumours and the club was closed for the rest of the evening. Lampart said it was unclear what was going on Saturday night and they would return on Monday to investigate. Club management returned on Sunday to see about turning things back on when the fire began, Lampart said. No injuries were reported.

“It’s not their fault. The cable failed,” he said.

The club will be closed until repairs are made and inspections are done by the fire marshal’s office, building department and health department, Lampart said.

 

