June is a pretty, all black, female, spayed, short-haired cat, petite, mellow, about 5-years young. She is slightly shy at first, but soon comes around. She is very lovable, cuddly and affectionate. She really likes attention.

June is fine with most other cats; she is healthy and a real sweetheart.

For an application and more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org, call 203-330-0255 or email [email protected].