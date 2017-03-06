Holy Name of Jesus Church hosts Pierogy and Potato Pancake Dinner

Stratford Star

March 6, 2017

The Holy Name Society of the Holy Name of Jesus Church parish will sponsor a Pierogy and Potato Pancake Dinner on Friday, April 7, from 4:30-7 p.m., in the parish hall at 50 College Street, Stratford, behind the church at 1950 Barnum Avenue.

Dinner features pierogies, potato pancakes, applesauce, dessert, and beverage.

A free-will donation is suggested for eat in. Cooked take-out dinners are available at $6/dinner. Advance orders for uncooked pierogies at $4/dozen, will be taken by calling Paul Scioletti at 203-377-2397. Uncooked pierogies may be picked-up on Friday, April 7 after 3 p.m.

