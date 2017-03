Bunnell High School’s second annual “Girls Make-Her Fair” will take place on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to noon, in the Bunnell gymnasium.

The event is open to any elementary or middle school student, and admission is free.

The fair will be hosted by the BHS “Girls in STEM” organization and offers hands-on STEM activities (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) for participants.