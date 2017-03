Mary Pauline Gerak, 76, of Stratford, employed by Pitney Bowes as a secretary, died March 3, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Born on Aug. 22, 1940, in Bridgeport, daughter of the late John S. and Elizabeth T. Duch Gerak.

Survived by brother, Joseph Steve Gerak of Stratford, sister, Arline R. Gerak of Stratford and several cousins.

Also predeceased by brother, William P. Gerak.

Memorial contributions: Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Avenue, Stratford.

Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, Stratford.