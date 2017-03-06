Residents are raising money to assist a Stratford resident who sustained serious injuries last Thursday when a van he was in was hit by a tree on the Wilbur Cross Parkway.

Chris Scofield’s wife Lisa has started a GoFundMe page to assist her husband after he was injured on Thursday. According to a state police report, Scofield and his business partner Dominic Andreozzi were heading south in a van on Route 15 at about 9:30 a.m. when a pine tree snapped and fell on the van. Police said the road was clear, but winds were gusting between 55 and 60 mph that morning. Both men sustained serious injuries.

Lisa Scofield said she started the page to help raise money for Chris’ medical bills. On the page, Lisa Scofield said her husband will be at Yale New Haven Hospital for about two weeks and won’t be home for at least two months as he will have to go to a rehabilitation facility to continue recovery as Scofields live in a third floor apartment on Disbrow Street.

“His list of injuries is long, but it’s nothing that he can’t handle. I promised him, and I promise all of you he will come through this,” Lisa Scofield said. “He had one surgery already, and had at least one more, possibly [two] more ahead. Every day is different so I’m just trying to roll with the punches.”

The Scofields have two sons, Jaxon and Jordan.

“All this weighs heavily on me, and I do not want Chris to have to worry about anything right now. He is our sole financial provider. We agreed even before we got engaged that if we got married, I would stay home and raise our children.

I thank you for the prayers, love, support, help with our boys and everything else in between.”

So far, nearly $5,900 has been raised.

You can visit the GoFundMe page here.