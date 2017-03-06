Stratford Star

Call for Artists: 2017 Birds and Their Habitat Art Exhibition and Sale

By HAN Network on March 6, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

The Connecticut Audubon Society announces a call to artists for the 2017 Birds and Their Habitat Art Exhibition and Sale, Oct. 6-8, at the Center at Fairfield.

As the title suggests, works must feature birds and/or the beauty of nature, from bird life and their habitats, to the diversity of natural landscapes specific to Connecticut and the Northeast. Works must be original and current. Mediums include painting, pencil, photography, sculpture, printmaking, wood carving, ceramics and fine art crafts.

The by-invitation exhibition draws art patrons and visitors throughout New England with opportunities for sales.

Submission deadline is April 25. Interested artists may visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield for the prospectus and submission information. For more information, contact Rick Boucher at [email protected], or call 203-259-6305, ext. 113.

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield is located at 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield.

