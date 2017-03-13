People’s United Bank and The Trumbull Library present a concert by Rick Spencer on Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m., at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St.

The concert is part of the library’s 2017 One Book-One Town programming based on the book

.

Titled “An American Pop Music Time Machine,” the program provides a soundtrack to American history.

Selected songs will be performed that were popular during or around the time of the terms of each of the presidents Beschloss mentions in his book. The songs are presented chronologically so the listeners can hear how the sound of American popular music evolved from early post-Colonial days to the 1980s. Most of the songs have strong connectivity to historic events. The time travel takes the listener through the Minstrel show days, to Tin Pan Alley, Vaudeville, the Jazz age, the Big Band era and into the days of Rock and Roll.

Attendees will also enjoy a discussion about how popular music has always been a reflection of the people, times and culture that made it popular.

Spencer has been in the historical performance industry for more than 30 years. He worked for 20 years as a researcher, historian and presenter of traditional maritime songs and sea chanteys at Mystic Seaport and has performed widely in the U.S., Canada and Europe. He is best known for his work as a developer and presenter of theme-based historic music programs. He is the former executive director and curator of the Dr. Ashbel Woodward Museum in Franklin, Conn., and is currently on the board of directors of the New London County Historical Society.

The performance is free and open to the public. Registration is required through the library’s website or by calling 203-452-5197.

A full schedule of One Book-One Town programming is available on the library’s: trumbullct-library.org.