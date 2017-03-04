Stratford firefighters respond to two calls in 90 minutes

Stratford firefighters were kept busy on Friday evening with two fire calls within 90 minutes of each other.

The first call came at 7:10 p.m from Two Fold Laundry, located at 149 Boston Ave. Fire Marshal Brian Lampart said the fire started in a dryer at the laundromat. The fire was under control in 15 minutes. Lampart said the fire appeared to be caused by a lint problem. A couple of dryers were taken out of service.

Not long after that scene was cleared, firefighters had to respond to a second call around 8:30 p.m. at an office building at 2103 Main St., the home of Natural Health & Wellness Center. Lampart said the fire appeared to be caused by wind blowing flames from mulch onto the porch area of the building. Lampart said the fire was contained to the porch area and ws under control in about 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported in either incident.