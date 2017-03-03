Obituary: John T. Keating, 88, of Stratford

John T. Keating, 88, of Stratford, retired as an engineer with Perkin Elmer, on the team that worked on the lens for the Hubbell Space Telescope, husband of the late Burdina (Robichaud) Keating, died Feb. 27, in the Water’s Edge Health Care Facility, Middletown.

Born in Bridgeport on Feb. 29, 1928, to the late Thomas James Keating and Florence Hayes Keating.

Survivors include three children, James Keating of Naples, Fla., Patricia Georgette and her husband, Greg of Stratford, Rosemary Tyrrell and her husband, Thomas of Middletown and his daughter-in-law, Judith Keating of Milford, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews and their children.

Also predeceased by a son, Sean Keating and a daughter-in-law, Kathy Donahue Keating

Services: Monday, March 6, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Road, Lordship. Calling hours: Sunday, 2-5 p.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford.

Memorial contributions: Our Lady of Peace Sanctuary Fund, 230 Park Blvd, Stratford, CT 06615.