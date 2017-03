Harvey Brooks Jr., 80, of Stratford, retired from Remington Arms, died Feb. 26, in Saint Joseph’s Manor, Trumbull.

Born April 25, 1936, in Bridgeport, son of the late Harvey and Genevieve (Benham) Brooks.

Survivors include five children, Harvey Brooks, Thomas Brooks, Lisa Lydell, Suzanne Kochis and Michele Cain, sister, Arlene Peters, 10 grandchildren, a niece and nephew.

A memorial service in the White Oaks Baptist Church will be announced.

William R. McDonald Funeral Home, Stratford.