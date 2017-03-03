Stratford Star

7th annual Scrap Metal Fundraiser

March 3, 2017

The 7th annual Scrap Metal Fundraiser conducted by the Stratford High School Red Devil Booster Club, will be held on Saturday, March 11, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the large lot on King Street at Stratford High.

If you have questions or need us to pick up items (for free), please contact Mike at 203-868-4271 or Drew at 203-895-5971.

Pickups limited to Stratford, Bridgeport and Milford.

No tires, rims only.

Items include dishwasher, refrigerator/freezer, copy machine, air-conditioner, microwave, propane tank, oil tack, electronics/monitors and televisions. Also, car motor, aluminum rims, battery, cast iron radiator, engine block, HW heater, electric wire, treadmill, weights, generator, weed wacker, vacuum cleaner, lawn mower, washing machine, stove, dryer, boiler, snow blower, steel, aluminum, copper, brass, computers, DVD and radio.

