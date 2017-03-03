Obituary: Margaret (Dickens) Gondor, 81, of Stratford

Margaret (Dickens) Gondor, 81, of Stratford, retired from the Pond Point Nursing facility in Milford, wife of the late Ronald Gondor, died Feb. 27, at home.

Born Sept. 3, 1935, in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Norman and Marguerite (Fallon) Dickens.

Survived by four children, Michael Gondor, John Gondor III and his wife, Sharon, Robert Gondor and his wife, Deana and Marguerite (Mimi) Cooper and her husband, Gary, five grandchildren, a great-grandchild, three siblings, Jack Vickers, Bobby Vickers and Pat Russ, sister-in-law, Dolores Schultz and her husband, Lyle and many nieces and nephews.

Services: Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m, William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Friday, 4-7 p.m., funeral home.