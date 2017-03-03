Obituary: Angelina Coppola Wood, 48, of Stratford

Angelina Coppola Wood, 48, of Stratford, employed by IBM and OptiCare, wife of Brian Wood, died Feb. 25, at home.

Born in Bridgeport on Nov. 23, 1968, daughter of Giuseppe and Lillian Spinelli Coppola of Stratford.

Besides her husband and parents, survivors include two daughters, Christina and Elena of Stratford, a brother, Vincent Coppola and his wife, Claudine of Avon, mother-in-law, Theresa Wood of North Adams, Mass., many aunts and uncles, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Predeceased by three uncles, and father-in-law, Richard Wood.

Services: Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m., St. Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Entombment will follow in the Garden Mausoleum of St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Friday, 4-8 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.