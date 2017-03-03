Stratford Star

Obituary: Margaret (Peg) Nemec, 97

By Stratford Star on March 3, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Margaret (Peg) Nemec, 97, principal at North Stratfield and Holland Hill Elementary Schools, died Feb. 25, in The Woodlands, Texas, following a brief illness.

Born July 20, 1919, to the late Joseph and Julia (Agvent) Nemec.

Survivors include nephew, Chris LaMotta, his wife, Susan, two great-nieces Stephanie and Caroline.

Also predeceased by sisters, Fran LaMotta and Anna Nemec, and brother-in-law, Sam LaMotta.

Services: Saturday, March 4, 9:30 a.m., Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Avenue, Stratford. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Friday, 4-7 p.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Pierogy and potato pancake dinner tonight Next Post Obituary: Angelina Coppola Wood, 48, of Stratford
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress