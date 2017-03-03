Obituary: Margaret (Peg) Nemec, 97

Margaret (Peg) Nemec, 97, principal at North Stratfield and Holland Hill Elementary Schools, died Feb. 25, in The Woodlands, Texas, following a brief illness.

Born July 20, 1919, to the late Joseph and Julia (Agvent) Nemec.

Survivors include nephew, Chris LaMotta, his wife, Susan, two great-nieces Stephanie and Caroline.

Also predeceased by sisters, Fran LaMotta and Anna Nemec, and brother-in-law, Sam LaMotta.

Services: Saturday, March 4, 9:30 a.m., Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Avenue, Stratford. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Friday, 4-7 p.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford.