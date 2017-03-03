Stratford Star

Playing for Paws to support local animal rescue organizations

By HAN Network on March 3, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News, Regional · 0 Comments

The fourth annual Playing for Paws animal rescue fund-raiser will be held on Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m., at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon Street in Stratford.

Proceeds will support five local animal rescue organizations: Animals In Distress, Brazilian Pet Lovers (Monica Capozziello’s group), Thank Dog Rescue and The Stratford Cat Project. The 50/50 raffle will be donated to Trumbull Animal Group.

Tickets, at $45, include entrance into the event and a full buffet dinner. Doors open at 6:30. There also will be a cash bar, raffle table and live music by Acoustic Madness and Mia & the Riff.

Event is for ages 12 and up only.

For tickets, visit playingforpaws2017.eventbrite.com. For more information, email [email protected].

