Pierogy and potato pancake dinner tonight

The Holy Name Society of the Holy Name of Jesus Church parish will sponsor a Pierogy and Potato Pancake Dinner Friday, March 3, from 4:30-7 p.m., in the parish hall at 50 College Street.

Dinner includes pierogies, potato pancakes, applesauce, dessert, and a beverage.

A free-will donation for eat in. Cooked take-out dinners $6. Advance orders for uncooked pierogies at $4/dozen will be taken by calling Paul Scioletti at 203-377-2397. Uncooked pierogies may be picked-up on Friday, March 3, after 3 p.m.

