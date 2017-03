Stratford Library offers programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; Sunday, 1-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Art exhibit

Original photography by designer Janice Pavlides, Angel Eyes Studio, will be on exhibit through April. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Connecticut Town Greens

Monthly discussion program features Professor Eric Lehman, author of Connecticut Town Greens exploring the history of the state’s common centers Sunday, March 5, 2 p.m., Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Artists at Work

Art workshops at the Stratford Library on Sunday, March 5. Children can sign up by age for art fun. Ages 4-6 at 2 p.m. and ages 7-12 at 3.

Monday Morning Buzz

Drop-in monthly discussion session looks at what’s new, what’s hot and what books are creating buzz Monday, March. 6, 11-noon. The Library’s Adult Reference staff will lead an informal discussion of books, movies and more with input from participants. Future dates: April 3 and May 1.

Mismatch Day Party

Children ages 5-12 wear mismatched clothes and enjoy backwards games and silly stories Tuesday, March 7, 4 p.m.

AARP driver safety program

The Stratford Library, in conjunction with the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), offers the AARP Driver Safety Program, a classroom driver retraining program designed to help older persons improve their driving skills on Tuesday, March 7, 1-5 p.m., Lovell Room. Course is limited to 24 participants only and there is a nominal fee of $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers charged by the AARP. Reservations are required and may be made by calling AARP Representative Michael Klein at 203-929-4851.

Free computer classes

Stratford Library Adult Services Department will continue its series of free, one-session computer classes for beginners through April. The sessions, which are free and open to the public, will be offered Tuesdays from 2-4 p.m. with class size limited to three. Advance registration is required and may be done directly at the Library’s Information Desk or by calling 203-385-4164. The workshop schedule is Facebook 1: The Starter Kit March 28; Facebook 2: I’m on Facebook, Now What? April 4; Meet the Computer, Windows 7 March 7; Exploring the Internet March 14; Introduction to Microsoft Office Word 2007 March 21.

Job seekers workshop

The Stratford Library, in conjunction with the Goodwill Career Center, will present a workshop for job seekers conducted by professional job counselors Tuesday, March 7, 10 a.m. Free and open to the public. Registration is required.

Anime club

Teens are invited to discuss anime and manga, view movies and share their artwork at this monthly club Wednesday, March 8, 4-5 p.m., Lovell Room.

Giving Day

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street will be participating in Fairfield County’s Community Foundation annual Giving Day on Thursday, March 9. This is a 24-hour online event to “Give Where You Live” and support the work of local nonprofits like the local Library.

Supporters are invited to stop by the Stratford Library from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on March 9 to enjoy a series of innovative demonstrations of the Stratford Library’s new technology and services including various uCreate programs like 3D printing, photo editing, VHS to DVD conversions, badge making and more.

Each contribution of as little as $10 can make an impact in 24 hours. Patrons may also donate directly online by visiting the link on the Library website: stratfordlibrary.org.

Read to therapy dogs

Children can read to certified therapy dogs Siena and Drago Thursday, March 9, 4-5:30 or Monday, March 13, 4:30-6. Call 203-385-4165 for a reading time.

Kids yoga

Children ages 5-8 meet Thursday, March 9, 6 p.m. Bring a yoga mat or a towel.

Library LEGO Club

Children ages 5-12 meet Saturdays, March 11 and 25, 1:30.

Monday Matinees

Florence Foster Jenkins Monday, March 13, noon, Lovell Room. Free and open to the public. Next in the series: Sully April 10; Lion May 8; Arrival June 12.

Kindness Club Welcome Banner

Children ages 6-12 create a welcome banner for the Library Tuesday, March 14, 4 p.m.

Move ‘n’ Groove storytime

Children ages 2-6 meet Wednesday, March 15, 6 p.m.

Homework Club

Children in grades K-6 bring homework and work on assignments with other children Thursday, March 16, 6 p.m. and Wednesday, March 29, 4 p.m.

Leading to Reading Parent workshop

Preschool parents and caregivers learn literacy tips and check out the Stratford Library’s Leading to Reading Kits Saturday, March 18, 10:30 a.m.

Animal Show on the Go

Children ages 4-12 see live animals up close and personal Saturday, March 18, 2:30 p.m.

Play It Again Square One: Chapatti

Join actors and artistic personnel from the Square One Theatre Company’s recent production of Christian O’Reilly’s Irish romance, Chapatti Tuesday, March 21, noon, Lovell Room. Coffee and tea served. Free and open to the public.

Crazy 8s Math

Children ages 5-8 play math games with a twist Wednesday, March 22, 6:30.

Craft night

Novice and experienced adult crafters are invited to a monthly series of crafting Wednesdays, March 22 and April 19, 6:30-8, Board Room. Free, but reservations required.

Books Over Coffee

Monthly book discussion program looks at Paul McLain’s Circling the Sun on March 22, noon, Board Room. Discussion leader: Kathleen Faggella. Bring a bag lunch; coffee and tea served. Other titles include Anne Tyler’s Vinegar Girl (April 26), Nathaniel Philbrick’s In the Heart of the Sea (May 31) and Fannie Flagg’s The Whole Town’s Talking (June 28).

Music Time

Ages 0-5 meet Thursday, March 23, 6 p.m.

Jumanji masks and movie

Children ages 6-12 make masks while watching the movie Jumanji (104 minutes; PG rated) Sunday, March 26, 2 p.m. 6-12.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules Mondays, from 10-3, March 27 (Excel class), April 24 (Word class), May 22, June 19 (Resume class), July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 25 (Excel class), Oct. 30, Nov. 27 (Resume class) and Dec. 18.

Aspiring Authors

Children ages 8-12 who love to write meet Monday, March 27, 4 p.m. Bring a notebook and pencil.

Great Movies You Missed

Eleventh annual festival will highlight six critically acclaimed films from last year that — for whatever reason — did not reach a wide audience during their general release. Films will be shown March 27-31, at noon, in the Lovell Room. Titles TBA soon. Films will be shown uncut on widescreen daily at noon. Adult audiences only.

Science in Action

Children ages 6-12 can test different scientific principles at the Stratford Library’s Science in Action program on Tuesday, March 28 at 4.

Harry Potter Book Group

For Harry Potter readers ages 8 to adult Thursday, March 30, 6:30. This month’s book is Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. New members welcome.

Passes to area attractions

Stratford Library currently offers its patrons discounted and free passes to a variety of state museums and aquarium attractions including Mystic and Maritime Aquariums, Barnum Museum in Bridgeport, New Haven’s Peabody Museum of Natural History and Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.

Fall storytimes

Children’s department offers storytimes throughout the fall which are free and open to the public. School vacation and holiday schedules may vary. Registration is not required. Toddler Time meets Mondays at 10:30 for walkers ages 1-2. Siblings welcome. Preschool Power Hour meets Tuesdays at 10:30 for ages 3 and up. Various stories, activities and crafts. Baby Lapsit meets on Thursdays at 10:30 for babies and young toddlers. Friday Fun meets Fridays at 10:30 for ages 2-5. Move ‘n Groove meets two Wednesdays a month at 6:30 for ages 2-5.

Read Around Stratford

The Children’s Department encourages children to participate in a school year reading program called Read Around Stratford. Sign-ups continue through March 2017. Read 1,000 pages during the school year and come to a special party just for readers. Other prizes and special activities will be offered throughout the year. Read Around Stratford also takes monthly trips to different Stratford places. Both programs are courtesy of the Carol Pieper Memorial Fund.