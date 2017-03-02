Obituary: Florence “Micky” (McConnell) Stedner, 80, of Stratford

Florence “Micky” (McConnell) Stedner, 80, of Stratford, retired as a director for ABCD Energy Assistance, wife of Gerard Stedner, died Feb. 26, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Born November 13, 1936 at Mohonk Mountain House, in New Paltz, N.Y., daughter of the late Andrew McConnell and Celeste (Secor) McConnell McGrath.

Besides her husband, survivors include four sons, Michael Stedner and his wife, Cindy of Napanoch, N.Y., Thomas Stedner and his wife, Christine of Derby, Jeffrey Stedner and his wife, Joyce of Oxford, and Jason Stedner and his wife, Sarah of Stratford, 12 grandchildren, one sister, Celeste Riccio and her husband, Mike of Stratford and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by a brother and sister, Cheryl Stankiewics and Joseph McConnell.

Calling hours: Thursday, March 2, 4-7 p.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. including visitation from 9-10 a.m. in the Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N Main St, Ellenville, N.Y. Burial will follow in the Fantinekill Cemetery, Ellenville, N.Y.

Memorial contributions: Connecticut Food Bank, 74 Linwood Ave, Fairfield, CT 06824 or Kimble Hose Fire Department, PO Box 87, Ellenville, NY 12428.