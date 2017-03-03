LETTER: Worsening litter problem

To the Editor:

On a recent walk from Wilcoxson School to BJ’s at The Dock, I was disheartened by the amount of litter that pervades that stretch of Stratford. The old Raybestos ball field/asbestos dump site behind the town Public Works Department and Frog Pond Tavern is a disgusting mess, though I believe that federal clean-up funds have been authorized to the town. Regarding the toxic waste site, it is my understanding that capping the waste is the most efficient, least costly and least disruptive way to try to solve the problem. Let’s get started on it.

In any case, whether the area is publicly or privately owned, such negligence of adequate maintenance and upkeep needs to be corrected. That area includes Metro-North rail lines and surrounding property that is also strewn with various man-made debris. Is the Federal Railroad Administration or state of Connecticut responsible for that area?

Across East Main Street is Ashcroft Inc. They are to be commended for how well they care for their property and its appearance. It is well-landscaped, clean and has “curb appeal”, which is an asset for the area. On the other side of the tracks is the Dock Shopping Center, on whose property multiple construction projects, private and public, are in varying stages of building and staging, making the center difficult to maneuver through.

As a pedestrian recently, I used the makeshift sidewalk area, near the gas station, as signs directed me to do in order to navigate my way to BJ’s. Here I found more litter- an abundance of discarded “nips” bottles, store circulars and other paper trash, flattened aluminum cans, etc. I fully understand the challenges and difficulties in keeping such a busy place clean, or relatively clean, during construction. But it looked like no entity, private or public, had done any cleanup there in some time.

Corporate and private citizens need to show respect for their properties and for the communities in which they are located. All citizens need to let the offending parties know that neglecting their properties and their neighborhoods is unacceptable.