LETTER: No new taxes

To the Editor:

I’m sure I speak for most, if not all, of the residents of Stratford in agreeing with the letter to the editor by Robert Stavrovsky in the Feb. 16 edition of the Stratford Star regarding the Board of Education’s proposed budget and new property taxes.

Stratford is a working-class town with mostly low to middle income residents; many retired and on fixed incomes. We cannot afford any increase in the BOE budget or in property taxes this year. Just as the State of Connecticut has imposed a hiring freeze on the state universities, Stratford BOE needs to do the same this year.

The 5% increase in the BOE budget last year was already too much and should service the schools for at least the next few years. This year there should be no new programs. If salary increases are contractually mandated, the BOE needs to cut back on other programs to meet those demands. The residents cannot pick up the tab.

Furthermore, the argument that is frequently stated that more money brings better schools which, in turn, attracts young families is not true. High property taxes are driving away families who are looking to relocate. Stratford has one of the highest property taxes of any town in the state. And yet, in a recent survey of student test scores, Stratford students were near the bottom of the list.

The mayor and Town Council need to listen to the residents of Stratford and not raise property taxes at all this year. Their time will be better spent in actually doing something about economic development, which will increase the tax base and give us all relief.