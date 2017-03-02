Two Roads gets go-ahead to expand

Two Roads Brewery has received permission from the Zoning Commission to expand by constructing a new building on an adjacent lot at 1526 Stratford Avenue.

The new 25,000-square-foot structure will be used for “a barrel aging and souring facility,” Two Roads CEO and founding partner Brad Hittle told the Zoning Commission. It will include a tasting facility and have 33 parking spaces.

Hittle called sour beer “a growing segment of the craft beer business” and said the ancillary facility will attract people to Stratford, benefiting the town’s economy. It will complement the existing Two Roads brewery and bar that fills a former factory complex at 1700 Stratford Avenue and has 277 parking spaces.

The new property is about 2.5 acres and includes a rear wetlands area that will be restored by the brewing company, working with a landscape architect.

The sour beer facility will offer “a serious beer experience” that should be most popular with aficionados of that specialized kind of beer, according to Hittle.

Two Roads opened four years ago and now has 100 full-time and 20 part-time employees, he said. Hittle thanked town staff for being “extremely professional and helpful” to the company as it has grown.

The commission unanimously approved the expansion. Chairman Stephanie Philips noted the company’s success, saying it has almost doubled in size since opening. Alternate Stephen Raguskus said the brewery has always worked closely with the town “to do things right.”