To the Editor:

Gov. Malloy should be ashamed to even suggest that the fees be raised almost 4 1/2 times the current cost. As a permit holder I am ashamed to call Connecticut my home. No wonder there have been a large amount of people moving out of the Constitution State.

It has become so hard to live here with taxes the way they are (sales tax, income tax, cigarette tax, gasoline tax and now permit fees) It should be called the “tax state.” How is a law-abiding citizen going to afford to live with all these high taxes. Some are living on week to week paychecks.

I really believe that if these increases get passed in the legislature then every member should submit their resignations, because they don’t belong in Hartford making laws that pertain to the citizens of Connecticut.