Stratford Star

LETTER: Don’t raise pistol permit fees

By Stratford Star on March 2, 2017 in Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Gov. Malloy should be ashamed to even suggest that the fees be raised almost 4 1/2 times the current cost. As a permit holder I am ashamed to call Connecticut my home. No wonder there have been a large amount of people moving out of the Constitution State.

It has become so hard to live here with taxes the way they are (sales tax, income tax, cigarette tax, gasoline tax and now permit fees) It should be called the “tax state.” How is a law-abiding citizen going to afford to live with all these high taxes. Some are living on week to week paychecks.

I really believe that if these increases get passed in the legislature then every member should submit their resignations, because they don’t belong in Hartford making laws that pertain to the citizens of Connecticut.

John Hartington

Related posts:

  1. LETTER: Stratford needs a ‘shining light’
  2. LETTER: Where’s the Republican Party?
  3. LETTER: Paying the piper
  4. LETTER: Thanks to Gov. Malloy

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Connecticut BBB offers vacation tips to prevent fraud and identity theft
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress